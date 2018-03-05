Giants' Brandon Crawford: In lineup Monday
Crawford (finger) is in the lineup at shortstop Monday against the Rangers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford jammed his right index finger Wednesday and has not appeared in the field since then, though he appeared as a designated hitter Friday and Saturday. He should be fully prepared by Opening Day barring any unexpected setbacks.
