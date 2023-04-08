Crawford (forearm) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Saturday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford missed one game with mild forearm tightness but returned to action Friday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. The veteran shortstop went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in the second game of the season, but he's otherwise hitless in 19 plate appearances.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out with mild forearm tightness•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Big day in win over Yanks•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Nearing return to Cactus League•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Set to resume baseball activities•