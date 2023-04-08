Crawford (forearm) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Saturday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford missed one game with mild forearm tightness but returned to action Friday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. The veteran shortstop went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in the second game of the season, but he's otherwise hitless in 19 plate appearances.