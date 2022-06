Crawford (quadriceps) is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Wednesday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Crawford exited Tuesday's contest with tightness in his right quadriceps, but it doesn't appear to be a serious concern. The 35-year-old has gone 3-for-14 with a home run, a triple, a double, and five RBI through five games in June.