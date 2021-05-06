Crawford went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored during Wednesday's 6-5 loss at Colorado.
The 34-year-old was incredibly productive during the three-game set at Coors Field, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, five walks, a stolen base, four RBI and four runs. Crawford has a .244/.337/.500 slash line with six home runs and three stolen bases through 26 games in 2021.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting after productive Game 1•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Ready to go for doubleheader•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not starting Saturday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Dealing with left calf contusion•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Homers in return•