Crawford went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Crawford blasted his seventh long ball of the campaign in the second inning, and the veteran shortstop has now gone deep in three of his last five games. He has also hit safely in four contests while posting an excellent 6:1 BB:K during that five-game stretch. Crawford might only be hitting .241, but he's going through his most productive stretch of the campaign.