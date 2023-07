Manager Gabe Kapler said after Sunday's loss to the Mets that Crawford is dealing with a side injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford appeared to sustain his injury while making a diving play in the eighth inning, but he was able to remain in the game. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in the defeat. The 36-year-old will be re-evaluated Monday and should tentatively be considered day-to-day.