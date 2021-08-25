site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Managing tight back
Crawford was removed from Tuesday's win over the Mets with lower-back tightness, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Crawford went 1-for-3 with an RBI prior to being lifted for a pinch hitter during the seventh inning. Manager Gabe Kapler said the veteran shortstop should be considered day-to-day with the injury.
