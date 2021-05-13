Crawford isn't starting Thursday's game against the Pirates due to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford will be eligible to return to the lineup as soon as his symptoms subside. Mauricio Dubon will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
