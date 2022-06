Crawford (quadriceps) could be held out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford was scratched from Wednesday's starting nine due to right quadriceps tightness after going through a pre-game workout, though he still entered the game as a pinch hitter. If the 35-year-old is withheld from Thursday's lineup, he'll likely again be available off the bench.