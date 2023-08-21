Crawford (forearm) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The MRI should shed light on the severity of Crawford's left forearm strain while also helping to inform a treatment plan for the shortstop, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. For whatever length of time Crawford is sidelined, the Giants are expected to turn to Johan Camargo and Casey Schmitt as their primary options at shortstop.