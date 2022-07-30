Crawford (knee) is nearly pain-free and could be close to starting a rehab assignment, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
He was cleared for a running program at the beginning of the week and it sounds like Crawford could head out on a rehab assignment in a week or less. The veteran shortstop hit .215/.297/.332 with five home runs and one steals in 72 games before he got injured.
