Crawford (hamstring) won't start Saturday against St. Louis, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford left Friday's game in the eighth inning with a left hamstring issue. The injury is evidently serious enough to cost him at least one start. Thairo Estrada gets the nod at shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Exits with hamstring issue•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Another three-hit effort•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Strokes three hits, drives in three•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Steals base in win•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Enjoys big offensive effort in loss•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting versus lefty•