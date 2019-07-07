Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in Sunday's lineup
Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford started the last two contests and returns to the bench after going 2-for-7 with a double, a walk and four strikeouts. The 32-year-old was on the bench for four straight games earlier in the week and may not have a strong hold on the starting job at shortstop. Donovan Solano enters the lineup in his place Sunday.
