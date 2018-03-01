Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in Thursday's lineup
Crawford will sit out of Thursday's Cactus League outing after jamming his right index finger Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford suffered the injury while sliding back to first base on a pickoff throw. He was able to stay in the game and even ripped off an RBI single after sustaining the injury, but the club may choose to hold him out for a few days as a precaution.
