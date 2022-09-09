Crawford isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Crawford has gone 4-for-18 with a homer, four RBI and three runs over his six games since the start of September, but he'll be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Thairo Estrada is starting at shortstop and batting fifth.
