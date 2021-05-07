Crawford isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford has gone 4-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI, four runs, five walks and a stolen base in his last three games. Mauricio Dubon will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
