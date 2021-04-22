Crawford (side) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies and is now considered day-to-day after he was diagnosed with rib cage tightness. Mauricio Dubon will start at shortstop Thursday, batting eighth.
