Giants' Brandon Crawford: Notches 10th homer

Crawford went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Crawford took Shelby Miller deep in the second inning to record his 10th home run of the season. He also reached base on two other occasions via walks, raising his on-base percentage to an impressive .375 mark. Crawford is posting career-best marks in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage through 281 at-bats, and has now secured his fifth consecutive double-digit home run season.