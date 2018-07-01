Giants' Brandon Crawford: Notches 10th homer
Crawford went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Crawford took Shelby Miller deep in the second inning to record his 10th home run of the season. He also reached base on two other occasions via walks, raising his on-base percentage to an impressive .375 mark. Crawford is posting career-best marks in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage through 281 at-bats, and has now secured his fifth consecutive double-digit home run season.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits walkoff homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Three hits and steal•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three XBH in Saturday's win•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Back from paternity list•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits paternity list, will miss three games•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Will hit paternity list Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...