Giants' Brandon Crawford: Notches first hit of spring
Crawford went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies on Sunday.
Crawford finally picked up his first base knock of camp, breaking an 0-11 skid at the dish. He drove in a run in the sixth inning on a single to center field. The UCLA product slashed .254/.325/.394 with 14 homers and 54 RBI in 151 games during the 2018 campaign.
