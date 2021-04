Crawford (quadriceps) will remain on the bench Monday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Crawford was scratched with a tight right quadriceps Saturday against the Marlins and did not play a role in Sunday's contest. He'll sit for at least one more game, with Mauricio Dubon making another start at shortstop. The Giants are hopeful Crawford can return Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.