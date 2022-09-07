Crawford isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area
Crawford recorded hits in four of the last five games and went 4-for-15 with a homer, four RBI and three runs during that time. Thairo Estrada is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Wednesday.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Pops eighth homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Resting against lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Ejected from Wednesday's game•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Racks up three hits•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Connects on seventh homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Crushes sixth homer•