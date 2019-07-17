Giants' Brandon Crawford: On bench Wednesday

Crawford is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford is 10-for-24 with four home runs and 12 RBI since the All-Star break, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday following a string of six straight starts. In his place, Donovan Solano is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories