Giants' Brandon Crawford: On bench Wednesday
Crawford is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford is 10-for-24 with four home runs and 12 RBI since the All-Star break, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday following a string of six straight starts. In his place, Donovan Solano is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth.
