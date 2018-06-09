Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out against left-hander
Crawford is not in the lineup against the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Crawford will retreat to the bench with southpaw Gio Gonzalez on the hill for Washington. In his place, Alen Hanson will get a start at shortstop and bat atop the Giants' order. Look for Crawford to be back in the starting nine for Sunday's finale against Max Scherzer.
