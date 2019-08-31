Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out as expected

Crawford is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres.

As expected, Crawford will get the day off with Mauricio Dubon getting the start at shortstop against lefty Joey Lucchesi in his stead. While the veteran infielder has struggled at the dish this season (.232/.302/.363 through 474 plate appearances), his defense has kept him in the lineup close to everyday.

