Crawford isn't in the Giants' lineup for Wednesday's game against St. Louis, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Steven Matz starting for the Cardinals on Wednesday, Crawford and his .413 OPS against left-handers will take a seat. Thairo Estrada will take over at shortstop, allowing David Villar to start at second base and bat eighth.
