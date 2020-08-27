Crawford is not starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Crawford started Tuesday with southpaw Julio Urias on the mound and went 3-for-5, but he'll take a seat Thursday with Clayton Kershaw starting for Los Angeles. Donovan Solano will shift to shortstop while Wilmer Flores starts at the keystone.
