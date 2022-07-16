Crawford landed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Crawford had been back from a previous trip to the injured list with the same problem for less than two weeks, struggling to a .407 OPS over that stretch. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants believe Crawford may need to miss more than the minimum 10 days to get fully healthy. Evan Longoria (oblique) returned from the injured list to take his place on the roster, while Thairo Estrada will slide over from second base to become the primary shortstop in Crawford's absence.