Crawford is out of the lineup Thursday due to mild left forearm tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thairo Estrada is starting at shortstop in the Giants' series finale Thursday afternoon against the White Sox, but Crawford is expected to return for Friday's home opener versus the Royals. It's notable that this tightness is in Crawford's non-throwing arm.
