Crawford went 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Monday's 7-5 victory over the Mets.

Crawford singled in the second, fourth and sixth innings and laced an RBI-triple in the seventh to plate San Francisco's seventh and final run of the game. The veteran shortstop's career-best age-34 campaign has been boosted by a scorching August that features a .400/.397/.564 slash line with eight runs and RBI apiece plus an active 8-game hit streak.