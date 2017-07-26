Giants' Brandon Crawford: Picking things up post-ASB

Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double and a three runs scored in Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh.

Crawford's season has been a disappointing one so far (.235/.276/.381), but he has been picking things up at the plate following the All-Star break, batting .295 (13-for-44) with seven doubles and six RBI in 12 games. The 30-year-old has been able to maintain deep-league fantasy value at the shortstop position with 51 RBI this season, but he would be doing his fantasy owners a big favor if he could get hot and up his batting average in the second half.

