Crawford went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Cardinals.
Crawford seems to be taking advantage of the larger bases -- he's up three steals in 20 contests, a pace that would allow him to challenge his career-high 11 thefts from 2021. The shortstop will need to get on base at a higher clip to keep it up, as he's slashing a meager .159/.237/.304 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored over 76 plate appearances.
