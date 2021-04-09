Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.
The Giants couldn't get much going against Rockies starter Austin Gomber until the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, Crawford sent a double to right-center field, scoring Darin Ruf and Buster Posey to give Giants starter Johnny Cueto all the run support he needed. The 34-year-old Crawford hasn't hit very well to start the year, with a .136/.174/.318 slash line, a homer, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base across 23 plate appearances. Nonetheless, the veteran shortstop should have a long leash before he would lose playing time to Donovan Solano or Mauricio Dubon.
