Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Crawford got the Giants within two runs with his sixth-inning blast, but those were their last runs of the game. The shortstop has delivered at least one RBI in four of his last five games, though his homer was his first since Aug. 20. He's slashing .228/.309/.350 with eight homers, 45 RBI, 40 runs scored, one steal, 13 doubles and two triples through 98 contests.
