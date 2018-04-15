Giants' Brandon Crawford: Positioned on bench Sunday

Crawford is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford -- who has five hits through the first three games of the series -- will be withheld from the lineup for the second consecutive Sunday. Kelby Tomlinson will handle shortstop duties in his stead.

