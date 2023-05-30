Crawford went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 14-4 win over the Pirates.

Crawford's produced just three multi-hit efforts in 31 contests, and this was his first since his return from a calf injury. The shortstop has increasingly found himself on the bench -- he sat out three games in a row, all against right-handers, from May 25-27. The lefty hitter should have a clearer path to playing time while Thairo Estrada (wrist) is on the injured list, as it opens up the opportunity for rookie Casey Schmitt to start at second base. A drop in playing time for Crawford is justified, as he's still slashing a paltry .202/.288/.364 with four home runs, 13 RBI, nine runs scored, three stolen bases and four doubles this year even after Monday's big game.