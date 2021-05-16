Crawford went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Pirates.

The veteran shortstop remains red hot in May. Crawford has slugged five of his nine homers on the year in the last 10 games, slashing .345/.459/.862 during that stretch with 11 RBI, and he's already gone yard more often through 33 games in 2021 than he did in 54 games last season.