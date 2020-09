Crawford went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two doubles in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.

Crawford smacked his first double in the second inning and scored on a Mauricio Dubon single. In the seventh, Crawford added a solo shot for the Giants' final run. The shortstop is now slashing .281/.349/.459 with five homers, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base through 43 contests. This was his second multi-hit effort in 10 games in September.