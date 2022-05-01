Crawford went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Crawford contributed an RBI single in the Giants' four-run sixth inning. The shortstop has hit safely in five of his last seven games, but he has no multi-hit efforts in that span. For the season, he's slashing .236/.329/.333 with one home run, nine RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base in 82 plate appearances.