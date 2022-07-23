Crawford (knee) took groundballs Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This is the first time he has fielded groundballs since getting a cortisone shot last weekend. It's unclear if Crawford will go on a rehab assignment, but it sounds like he is at least a week away from returning.
