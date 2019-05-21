Giants' Brandon Crawford: Provides only offense
Crawford went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Monday's 4-1 loss to Atlanta.
San Francisco was held to two hits Monday, both off the bat of Brandon Crawford. The former All-Star shortstop has three homers and an unsightly .591 OPS in 173 plate appearances.
