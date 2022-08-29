Crawford went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Twins.

Crawford went 8-for-30 (.267) with one home run, one double, four RBI and two runs scored during the Giants' eight-game road trip that concluded Sunday. He was their most effective hitter in this loss. For the season, the veteran shortstop has struggled to a .225/.306/.347 slash line with seven home runs, 41 RBI, 36 runs scored and one stolen base through 90 contests, though he's still seeing a near-everyday role when healthy.