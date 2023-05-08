Crawford (calf) was spotted running in the outfield at Oracle Park on Monday and has started to ramp up baseball activities, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco report.

Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list May 1 due to a right calf strain, though the Giants quickly noted that it could be a quick trip to the IL for the infielder. Depending on how the injury responds to an uptick in activity, it's possible Crawford could be back in the starting lineup sometime this week.