Crawford (calf) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford checks back into the lineup after a bruised left calf kept him on the bench for the Giants' final two games of their weekend series with the Padres. With Tommy La Stella (hamstring) joining Mike Yastrzemski (oblique) and Donovan Solano (calf) on the 10-day injured list, Crawford will slot higher in the lineup than he typically does.