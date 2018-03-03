Giants' Brandon Crawford: Receives at-bats Friday
Crawford (finger) served as the Giants' DH on Friday and went 0-for-3 at the plate.
While Crawford didn't return to his normal spot at shortstop Friday, his presence in the lineup was a step in the right direction. The Giants haven't indicated when he'll be back in the field, but there's no reason for them to rush the three-time Gold Glove winner's return.
