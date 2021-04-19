Crawford went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

Crawford singled in the second inning and stole second with two outs, but he was left aboard. The shortstop has a .188/.250/.417 slash line with two steals, three homers, nine RBI and six runs scored across 52 plate appearances. He's got decent power as a shortstop, but hitting low in the Giants' order minimizes his effectiveness in fantasy.