Crawford went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.
Crawford singled in the second inning and stole second with two outs, but he was left aboard. The shortstop has a .188/.250/.417 slash line with two steals, three homers, nine RBI and six runs scored across 52 plate appearances. He's got decent power as a shortstop, but hitting low in the Giants' order minimizes his effectiveness in fantasy.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Smacks third homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Delivers deciding three-run homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Plates pair with double•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Smacks first home run of 2021•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Late addition to lineup•