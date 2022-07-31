Crawford (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Crawford began a running program this week and will play five innings in Sacramento on Tuesday. He'll likely be able to ramp up his workload Wednesday and will be in the mix to rejoin the Giants as early as Thursday against the Dodgers. The team has a scheduled day off Friday, so manager Gabe Kapler said that the club could wait to activate Crawford until Saturday. Dixon Machado and Jason Vosler will serve as the Giants' top two options at shortstop while Crawford remains sidelined.
