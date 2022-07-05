Crawford (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at shortstop Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford landed on the shelf June 25 with left knee inflammation, and he'll rejoin the big-league roster after spending the 10-day minimum on the IL. The 35-year-old has a .224/.313/.350 slash line through 63 games this year and should reclaim the starting job at shortstop now that he's healthy.