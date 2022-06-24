Crawford (knee) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford missed the past two games after suffering a bruised left knee Tuesday, but he's tentatively in the lineup for Friday's contest. The 35-year-old will need to go through a pre-game workout before being fully cleared to take the field, but as of now he's expected to play versus Cincinnati.
