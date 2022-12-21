Crawford will remain at shortstop in 2023 after Carlos Correa's agreement with the Giants fell through, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants had an introductory press conference scheduled for Correa on Tuesday, but something came up during his physical examination, and the 28-year-old is now joining the Mets. Crawford was slated to play a position other than shortstop for the first time in his MLB career, but he'll instead remain at the position for the final year of his contract in 2023. The Giants could technically still sign another shortstop, but a notable acquisition is unlikely with all the top options already off the market. Crawford appeared in 118 games last season and played through knee inflammation, and he had a .231/.308/.344 slash line with nine home runs and 52 RBI.