Crawford is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Crawford is batting just .172/.252/.323 so far to begin his age-36 season. This marks his third consecutive absence against right-handed pitching, so it looks like Crawford is being phased out as the primary shortstop in favor of Casey Schmitt. Brett Wisely is at second base again Saturday in place of Thairo Estrada (wrist), who was placed on the 10-day injured list.